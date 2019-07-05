10 years after deadly riots, China's Xinjiang under lockdown

6
10 years after deadly riots, China's Xinjiang under lockdown
In this photo taken Tuesday, July 7, 2009, a Uighur woman protests before a group of paramilitary police when journalists visited the area in the aftermath of riots in Urumqi in western China's Xinjiang region. Analysts say the Urumqi riots in 2009 set in motion the harsh security measures now in place across Xinjiang, where about 1 million Uighurs, Kazakhs and other Muslims are estimated to be held in heavily-guarded internment camps _ also called "re-education" camps _ which the Chinese government describes as vocational training centers. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

ISTANBUL (AP) — A decade after deadly riots tore through northwestern China where Muslim Uighurs (WEE’-guhrs) live, the region of Xinjiang (SHIN’-ji-aang) is blanketed in police surveillance and checkpoints.

The violence that saw Uighurs attack Chinese Han civilians set in motion the harsh security measures, including placing about 1 million Uighurs, Kazakhs and other Muslims in heavily guarded internment camps.

The Uighurs’ sense of persecution and disenfranchisement came to a violent head on July 5, 2009, in clashes that killed about 200 people.

Amnesty International says the Chinese government has since adopted an “all-repressive tactic toward governing this region.”