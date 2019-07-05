10 years after deadly riots, China's Xinjiang under lockdown

ISTANBUL (AP) — A decade after deadly riots tore through northwestern China where Muslim Uighurs (WEE’-guhrs) live, the region of Xinjiang (SHIN’-ji-aang) is blanketed in police surveillance and checkpoints.

The violence that saw Uighurs attack Chinese Han civilians set in motion the harsh security measures, including placing about 1 million Uighurs, Kazakhs and other Muslims in heavily guarded internment camps.

The Uighurs’ sense of persecution and disenfranchisement came to a violent head on July 5, 2009, in clashes that killed about 200 people.

Amnesty International says the Chinese government has since adopted an “all-repressive tactic toward governing this region.”