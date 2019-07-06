Germany urges Italy to open up ports to migrant rescue ships

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer implored his opposite number in Italy to reopen the country’s ports to rescue vessels carrying migrants.

In a letter to Italy’s far-right Interior Minister Mario Salvini, Seehofer said the situation as it stood — with boats often at sea for weeks before they are allowed to dock — was untenable.

Read more: Matteo Salvini: Sweeping to power with selfies?

Since Italy elected a populist coalition to power in 2018, Salvini has effectively closed the country’s ports to rescue ships, meaning boats have had to stay at sea for extended periods.

“We cannot be responsible for ships with rescued people aboard being adrift for weeks on the Mediterranean,” Seehofer wrote, adding that European solutions based on joint responsibility were needed rapidly.

“I therefore strongly appeal for you to reconsider your position of not being prepared to open the Italian ports,” Seehofer said.

Seehofer had earlier tweeted that Germany was ready to accept some of the rescued migrants arriving in Italy “as part of a European–solidarity solution.”

Sailboat lands without permission

Meanwhile, a rescue vessel brought 41 migrants into port at Lampedusa without the permission of Italian authorities.

The Italian-flagged Alex is operated by the migrant rescue charity Mediterranea, which said conditions aboard the sailboat had become intolerable.

“The Alex sailboat of Mediterranea Saving Humans has just docked at the port of Lampedusa,” Mediterranea tweeted. There are no closed ports for humanity.”

Read more: Italy’s Salvini labeled ‘dangerous’ and ‘racist’ by migrant ship captain

The German NGO Sea-Eye on Saturday also said one of its vessels was “waiting in international waters” and was also requesting to dock at Lampedusa. Sea-Eye said Italian police had boarded its vessel, the Alan Kurdi, to give them an order not to enter Italian waters.

Last month, Salvini issued a decree introducing fines of up to 50,000 euros ($57,000) for the captain, owner, and operator of vessels “entering Italian territorial waters without authorization.”

rc/ng (dpa, KNA)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW’s editors send out a selection of the day’s hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.