Eight areas in Taiwan under heat hazard alert

TAIPEI (CNA) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued heat hazard alerts for seven cities and a county Sunday due to the effect of a southwesterly wind, with a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius recorded in Hualien as the highest in the country.

The temperature was recorded at noon in Fuyuan village, Hualien County. About an hour later, the temperature in Taipei reached 37 degrees, while New Taipei and Keelung City reached highs of 36 degrees, according to the CWB.

Currently, an orange light alert is in effect in Hualien County and the adjacent Taitung County in eastern Taiwan, while Taipei, Keelung, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Kaohsiung and Changhua County, are under a yellow light alert.

Under the CWB’s three-level heat advisory system, an orange light alert means daily maximum temperatures have reached 36 degrees for three consecutive days, or the daily maximum temperature has reached 38 degrees, with the public advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and stay hydrated.

A yellow light alert means daily maximum temperatures have reached 36 degrees.

The highest level of the CWB heat advisory system is a red light alert, which is issued when daily maximum temperatures reach 38 degrees for three consecutive days.

By Wang Shu-fen and Emerson Lim