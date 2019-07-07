攝影師捕捉到貓用後腿站立的奇蹟 | Photographer captures the wonder of cats standing on their back legs

【看英文中國郵報學英文】你的家貓一般都會用後腿站立引起你的注意，並從你那裡得到一些額外的恩寵。通常，經過長時間的腳踝刷牙，你的小貓會用後腿站起來。牠們可能想要一些食物或者 讓你在頭上撫摸牠們。

Your average domestic cat will stand on her hind legs to get your attention and get some extra pets from you. Usually, your kitty will stand up on her hind legs after a long session of ankle brushing. They might want some food or for you to pet them on the head.

貓用後腳站立，看來有趣，其實，這一舉動的起源可是很嚴肅的呢！當貓感到被狡猾的 掠食者威脅時，牠們往往會試圖讓自己看起來盡可能地大。

As funny as a cat standing up on his hind legs looks, the origin of the move is serious business. When cats feel threatened by a devious predator, they will often attempt to make themselves appear as large as possible.

不過，這樣實在很可愛，特別是這使得牠們看起來像巨型貓鼬。這是攝影師亞歷克西斯· 雷諾德(Alexis Reynaud) 拍攝的名為「站立的猫」系列照片的靈感來源。

Still, it’s very cute, especially as it makes them look like giant meerkats. That’s the inspiration for photographer Alexis Reynaud’s photo series, called “Standing Cats.”

亞歷克西斯在看到自己的貓咪穿著靴子的姿勢，受到啟發，他把貓隻聚集起來，在照相 機前擺弄各種姿勢，成果蠻輝煌的。

Inspired by seeing his own cat’s Puss in Boots pose, Alexis gathered cats to pose for the camera. The results are glorious. ●

For more information, visit: https://www.alexisreynaud.com/