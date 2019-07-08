Jazz Live: Jazzrausch Bigband

“Bonn has a huge techno club. And the unusual thing is: It has rows of seats!” That’s how band leader Roman Sladek prepared the audience in the Bonn Opera for a very unusual performance at the Jazzfest Bonn. The “Jazzrausch Bigband” combines the beat, the relentless repetitions and the high decibels of club music with that most essential element of jazz: improvisation. “Jazzrausch” means “jazz intoxication,” and you’ll hear why in this live recording. If you can, dance along!

The “Jazzrausch Bigband” performance on May 24, 2019 in the Bonn Opera was recorded live by DW for Jazz Live!