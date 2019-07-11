High temperature warning issued for northern, eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (CNA) — Hot weather is expected in northern and eastern Taiwan Thursday, with four counties and cities to experience temperatures of over 36 degrees Celsius, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said that day.

A yellow warning, which signifies temperatures reaching more than 36 degrees in a single day, was issued for New Taipei and eastern Taiwan’s Hualien and Taitung counties.

Meanwhile, an orange warning, which signifies temperatures over 36 degrees for three consecutive days, was issued for Taipei.

Daytime highs Thursday are forecast to hit 35 degrees in the north, 31 degrees in the south, 32 degrees in the east and 34 degrees in central Taiwan, according to CWB data.

Meanwhile, under the influence of a southwesterly wind, central and southern Taiwan could continue to see thundershowers Thursday, the CWB said.

Sporadic showers are also expected in northern and northeastern Taiwan and mountainous areas of central Taiwan, the bureau said.

The CWB also warned of strong wind that might cause rogue waves in southern coastal areas.

By intern Tiffany Chiu