No gorings in fastest bull run at Pamplona in 2019

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — The seventh bull run of this year’s San Fermin festival took place Saturday without any of the runners being gored, health authorities in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona said.

The mad dash of six bulls with hundreds of runners wearing the traditional outfit with a red sash lasted 2 minutes,12 seconds — making it the fastest of this year’s runs.

The bulls from the La Palmosilla breeder, which made its debut at the festival, made a clean run through the parting crowds along the 930-yard (850-meter) cobblestone course to the city’s bull ring, where they will be killed in bull fights later in the day.

Regional hospital spokesman Tomás Belzunegui said that Saturday’s bull run was “the calmest as far as medical issues are concerned of this year’s festival.” He said the most serious injuries were two people who received knocks to the head, apparently when runners tumbled over one another to avoid the charging bulls.

The run was the most thrilling of the 2019 edition so far, featuring several opportunities for the most skilled runners to make long sprints just in front of the bulls’ horns.

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta that was immortalized by Ernest Hemingway in his novel “The Sun Also Rises” attracts about 1 million spectators every year. Most come to party late into the night before watching hundreds test their speed and daring against the bulls each morning.