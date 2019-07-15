Foreign worker employer transfer system to be in five languages

TAIPEI (CNA) — A system providing information to migrant workers on applications for changing employers or finding new jobs will now be available in five languages, the Ministry of Labor said on July 15.

The ministry’s Workforce Development Agency said in a statement that the website will now provide information in English, Indonesian, Vietnamese and Thai in addition to Chinese, which was already available.

The site will make available to migrant workers, original employers and new employers information about transfers and takeovers of employment contracts, and help migrants check on the status of applications to change employers and find matches for new jobs.

With more languages available, foreign workers can access the system in their native language and look up their job transfer status by entering their passport number, according to the agency.

By Wu Hsin-yun and Evelyn Kao