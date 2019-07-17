CWB issues land warning for Tropical Storm Danas

TAIPEI (CNA) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a land warning for Tropical Storm Danas, which it said will pose a threat to southeastern Taiwan as it moves close to the Bashi Channel.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the system was located 470 kilometers southeast of Taiwan’s southernmost tip, moving in a northwesterly direction at a speed of 18 kilometers per hour, the CWB said.

With a radius of 150 kilometers, it was packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph and gusts of 90 kph, according to the bureau.

People living in Pingtung and Taitung counties should especially be prepared for strong winds and heavy rains, forecasters said.

Bureau data showed that the storm could come closest to Taiwan sometime late Thursday and will either skirt northeastern Taiwan or make landfall in the region.

Following the storm warning, the government activated its emergency response mechanism.

All relevant authorities, including local governments, were reminded to be prepared for possible torrential rainfall and flooding to be caused by the storm, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Due to the approaching storm, ferry services were increased Wednesday to transport more than 2,000 people back to Taiwan proper from Green Island.

Meanwhile, a hot air balloon festival in Taitung County from Wednesday to Friday was canceled.

In addition, the annual Jinhu Beach clam-harvest festival in the offshore county of Kinmen, which was scheduled to start on Thursday, has been postponed until Aug. 17-19.

By Lee Hsin-Yin, Liao Yu-yang and Elizabeth Hsu