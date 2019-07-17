Turkish consul employee killed in Iraq’s Kurdish capital, Irbil

Gunmen shot dead at least one employee working for the Turkish consulate in the Kurdish Iraqi city of Irbil on Wednesday.

Turkey’s foreign ministry confirmed that at least one worker had been killed in the shooting at a restaurant close to Ankara’s diplomatic mission to the autonomous region.

One source told the AFP news agency that the person killed was the Turkish vice consul to the region.

At least three people were fatally wounded in the attack, according to some local media.

Witnesses in the city said roadblocks had been quickly thrown up around the Ainkawa neighborhood, which is home to the consulate and a number of restaurants.

The Turkish foreign ministry confirmed in a statement an employee was killed in an “atrocious attack.”

“Those who committed this treacherous attack will be met with the necessary response,” said Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

rc/ng (Reuters, AFP, AP)