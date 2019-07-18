Taiwan’s power consumption hits record high

TAIPEI (CNA) — Power consumption in Taiwan reached an all-time high of 37.38 million kilowatts on July 17 due to the soaring mercury and the approach of Tropical Storm Danas, according to Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower).

Power consumption peaked at 2:07 p.m., beating the record 37.35 million kilowatts recorded on Aug. 1, 2018, the state-owned power supplier said.

Despite the record high, Taipower indicated it had no problem meeting demand as power supply has improved from last year.

The country is currently operating a reserve margin of 10.08 percent, which means relatively stable power supply, or a green light, under Taipower’s five-color coded electricity supply warning system.

The improved power supply is largely attributable to the inclusion of Linkou plant in New Taipei City and Sinda plant in Kaohsiung, according to Taipower.

The two plants were previously undergoing regular safety checks.

Under Taipower’s five-color coded electricity supply warning system, a green light means operating reserve margins are above 10 percent, a yellow light represents power reserves of 6-10 percent, while an orange light indicates reserves below 6 percent.

The state-owned power company said power consumption is expected to fall starting Thursday with the arrival of Tropical Storm Danas, which is expected to bring torrential rain to the country.

By Tsai Peng-min and Joseph Yeh