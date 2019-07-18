別侮辱珍珠！內政部小編教颱風天吃「珍珠泡麵」引眾怒 | New “Pearl Noodles” combination triggers fierce controversy among Taiwanese residents

【看英文中國郵報學英文】政府部會小編宣導防颱又有新招！內政部小編在臉書教颱風天在家吃「珍珠泡麵」，但是卻引發激烈「論戰」。

Recently, the Ministry of Interior’s social media editor has been caught in a fierce controversy after posting a bowl of his “pearl noodles” on Facebook.

不只執政黨民進黨譴責汙辱珍珠的行為，連內政部長徐國勇都看不下去，將內政部廚藝教室強制解散。

Not only did the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) condemn the dish as an insult to Taiwan’s world-famous tapioca pearls, even Minister of the Interior Xu Guoyong could not believe editor had indulged in such a strange combination.

內政部小編指出，內政廚藝教室精心研發之料理「珍珠泡麵」材料為泡麵一包，與珍珠奶茶吃剩的珍珠，把奶茶喝完後，將珍珠放入煮熟的泡麵內，熱湯能將珍珠泡軟。

According to the Ministry of Interior, the “Pearl Noodle” dish can be made with very few ingredients: instant noodles and pearls. After finishing a cup of pearl milk tea, those who hope to make the noodle dish can use their leftover pearls to add into instant noodles. The result is slightly softer tapioca pearls matched with hot, savory noodles.

內政部小編說，這碗示範的「珍珠泡麵」被猜拳最輸的同仁吃完了，沒有倒掉的疑慮。

The editor also mentioned that the strange dish could also be used in games such as “rock, paper, scissors, shot,” where the loser must finish the bowl of “Pearl Noodles.”

這篇「珍珠泡麵」教學文一出，引發網友保衛珍珠的激烈論戰，內政部長徐國勇留言表示，「多一分準備少一分災害。但，請小編先來樓上見我」。

The official release of the “Pearl Noodle” recipe triggered an aggressive debate among Taiwanese residents defending the proper use of tapioca pearls. Hsu Kuoyung (徐國勇), the Minister of the Interior, said in a message, “one more minute and there will be less damage, but the editor, please come upstairs and see me.”

前立法院長王金平的粉絲團「台灣公道伯 王金平」留言「不要這樣玩珍珠」、行政院副院長陳其邁留言「第一次想按內政部貼文怒」。

The former President of the Legislative Yuan, Wang Jin-ping’s (王金平) fan group also commented on the situation, saying, “Don’t play with pearls like this.” While Chen Qi-mai (陳其邁), the deputy dean of the Executive Yuan, claimed that “this is the first time I have wanted to post my anger towards the Ministry of Interior.”

行政院長蘇貞昌批「不是我脾氣差，但這真的要怒。」

Executive Director Su Tseng-chang(蘇貞昌) agreed to Chen Qi-mai’s statement, adding that “I don’t have bad a temper, but I really am going to be angry.”

民進黨也痛批「作為執政黨，必須嚴厲譴責這種侮辱珍珠的行為。」

The DDP also criticized the combination by claiming that “as a ruling party, we must severely condemn this act of insulting pearls.”

反倒是行政院環保署開玩笑說「謝謝內政部小編幫我們示範用筷子吃珍珠，誰說一定要吸管。」

However, the Environmental Protection Agency of the Executive Yuan joked about the controversy, saying “thank you the Ministry of Interior for demonstrating the use of chopsticks to eat pearls. Who said they must be eaten through a straw.”

跟上珍珠風潮的貼文引發眾人討論，才張貼3小時已經超過兩萬人點讚。

The “Pearl Noodle” dish has now become a popular trend among Taiwanese. After three hours of being online, the strange combination has received attention from over 20,000 people.