WASHINGTON (AP) — A Dutch collector is at the White House presenting the United States with an American flag flown on the stern of a boat during the World War II D-Day landing on Utah Beach.

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History says a hole right through the middle of the tattered flag’s field of stars is believed to have come from a German machine gun bullet.

The flag was presented Thursday during Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s (Ruh-te) visit with President Donald Trump.

The skipper of the D-Day boat — Lt. Howard Vander Beek of Cedar Falls, Iowa — had the flag until he died in 2014.

Dutch collector Bert Kreuk (Ker-OHK) later bought the flag for $514,000 at the family’s estate auction with hopes of giving it to the U.S.