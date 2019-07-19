Artists struggle to save Haiti museum after 2010 earthquake

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian artists are working to restore dozens of well-known paintings that were damaged in a 2010 earthquake.

The works are part of the collection of the Museum of Haitian Art of St. Pierre College, which was struck by the magnitude 7.0 quake that killed an estimated 300,000 people. The museum has been shuttered for nine years and only recently opened a tiny room to display a small quantity of art.

Franck Louissaint expects seven more months of work to fully restore a painting by artist Robert Saint-Brice.

But he said it makes him proud to lend a hand.

“It’s the story of the old Haiti,” Louissaint said. “It starts to live again.”