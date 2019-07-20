酷熱襲擊全球熱門目的地 | Scorching heat hits popular destinations worldwide

【看英文中國郵報學英文】如果你下周要去法國、西班牙、葡萄牙、德國、希臘和義大利，你應該知道，隨著入夏 另一波熱浪襲擊歐洲，上述這些國家都將度過炎熱的一周。度假者應該做好準備，以防沒有適當空調時，溫度將飆升到攝氏 40 度。

If you are traveling to France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Greece and Italy next week, you should know that they are all set for a scorching week as another heatwave hits Europe. Holidaymakers should brace themselves for temperatures soaring into the 40 degrees Celsius (without a chance of proper air conditioning).

美國的情況也十分嚴峻。為了協助人們應對酷夏，紐約州的公園將延長游泳池開放時間。 紐約州長郭謨（Andrew Cuomo）表示，從周五開始延長開放時間，將在全州 30 多個公 園施行並持續到周日。

The situation is also critical in the U.S. where New York state’s parks are keeping their pools open longer to help people deal with a hot spell. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the extended hours began Friday and will continue through Sunday at more than 30 parks statewide.

周五，由於美國大部分地區都面臨高溫，紐約州大部分地區的氣溫也都攀升至攝氏40度左右。預計高溫仍會持續到周末。

Temperatures climbed into the 40 degrees Celsius around much of the state Friday as much of the U.S. dealt with high heat. High temperatures are further expected to linger through the weekend.

台灣的情況也一樣。中央氣象局周五向台灣 8 個縣市發布了高溫橙色熱危害警訊通報，台東的溫度則攀升至攝氏 38 度。

The same is true in Taiwan. The Central Weather Bureau issued an orange heat hazard advisory for eight counties and cities in Taiwan on Friday, while Taitung saw the mercury climb to 38 degrees Celsius.

現在每個人都想知道的是：為什麼我們的天氣變得越来越極端，未來我們會看到更多這 樣極端的天候嗎？它與氣候變遷有關嗎？

What everyone wants to know now is: why is our weather getting more extreme, can we expect to see more of it in the future, and has it got anything to do with climate change? ●

中國郵報的工作人員 | The China Post staff