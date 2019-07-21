IKEA「購物袋漁夫帽」推特狂燒！80元秒殺　網拍價破10倍 | IKEA Bucket Hat becomes latest fashionable item

【看英文中國郵報學英文】許多人喜愛 IKEA 的家居商品，近年來其品牌更增添許多潮流感，例如先前曾與義大利街頭品牌「Off-White」聯名推出地毯，就造成許多人排隊搶購的盛況，而 IKEA 最具識別度的藍色尼龍購物袋，也時常被製作成創意單品，包括改造成衣服、鞋子等等。

Everyone loves IKEA furniture, and the brand has been taking on street trends for the past few years. First, they had a collaboration with Italian street fashion brand, Off-White, and launched a designer carpet. This product was very popular, and many joined the line to purchase it. IKEA’s blue shopping bag, furthermore, is also an iconic product in the store which has been recreated into creative items such as clothes and shoes.

日前在推特上更瘋傳一頂「IKEA 漁夫帽」，事後證實了竟是官方推出的限量產品，早早被搶購一空，如今在購物網站上的價格更是被炒作翻了 10 倍！

Right now, “IKEA bucket hat” is what makes people go crazy. The IKEA bucket hat, it turns out, is an official IKEA limited item. The bucket hat has sold out very quickly, and some are resold online for more than 10 times its original price.

綜合媒體報導，IKEA 的藍色尼龍購物袋「Frakta」一直以來都是最具識別度、最招牌的商品之一，它的材質不但防水且厚實，鮮豔的配色也讓許多消費者喜愛，就算不是去 IKEA 購物，也把它當一般提袋帶出門。

IKEA’s blue shopping bag “Frakta” has been one of the signature goods of IKEA. The fabric is waterproof, and the bright color scheme is also what makes the product so popular.

此次在網路上引發風潮的「Knorva」尼龍漁夫帽，就是使用購物袋的藍色尼龍材質，並在中央帽簷處印上斗大 IKEA 經典黃色 LOGO，翻開帽子內部一看，果然有著鮮艷亮麗的黃色。網路上許多潮男潮女們則戴著它拍照，秀出不少搭配巧思，令人驚喜道：「沒想到購物袋也能這麼潮！」

The bucket hat “Knorva” is made out of the blue fabric used for the shopping bag. The big yellow IKEA logo is also attached to the hat. The inside of the hat is made of bright yellow fabric. Many fashionable influencers take pictures wearing the bucket hat, showing off their outfit.

報導指出，其實這款限量的「Knorva」尼龍漁夫帽的價格十分親民，只在美國販售、售價僅 2.49 美元（折合新台幣約 80 元）；不過就是因為太快被搶購一空，如今在拍賣網站上已經被許多有心人士炒作價格，最高甚至炒到 14 至 29.99 美元（折合新台幣約 435 至 935 元），已接近原價的 10 倍之多，令人咋舌！

The “Knorva” bucket hat is currently only available in the United States. The price is only US$2.49 (approximately NT$80). However, the product sold out quickly, and the bucket hat is now resold online for about US$14 to US$29.99 (about NT$435 to NT$935), which is about 10 times to the original price.