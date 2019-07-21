More than 1,500 ducks culled on Changhua farm hit by avian flu

TAIPEI (CNA) — More than 1,500 ducks were culled on July 21 on a farm in Changhua County, which was confirmed to be infected with avian flu, according to the county’s Animal Disease Control Center (ADCC).

On Saturday, the national Animal Health Research Institute (AHRI)confirmed the presence of the highly pathogenic subtype H5N2 avian flu virus on the farm, which led to the culling of 1,531 ducks, followed by disinfection of the farm and surrounding areas, said ADCC Director Tung Meng-chih (董孟治).

In June, more than 70,000 free-cage chickens in Changhua County were culled due to avian flu outbreaks.

In a bid to prevent further spread of the virus, county personnel have been carrying checks at local poultry farms since July 12.

On July 17, a sample taken from the duck farm in Fangyuan Village tested positive for avian flu, and a follow-up test by AHRI confirmed the presence of the H5N2 virus, Tung said.

The ADCC on Sunday advised farmers to pay close attention to the health and condition of their poultry amid the current sultry weather, although the peak season for avian flu is over.

By Flor Wang and Hsiao Po-yang