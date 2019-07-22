泳池消毒水味道重？　驚悚「氣味真相」曝光：聽完後悔了 | Studies show that pools boast mix of chlorine and urine

【看英文中國郵報學英文】很多人會在游泳時偷偷「尿在泳池裡」，以為反正充滿水不會被發現。但是加拿大研究指出，我們在游泳池旁聞到很重以為是「消毒水」的氣味，實際上是混合漂白水、汗液、皮脂、尿液等經過發酵的結果。

Many people have “secretly” urinated in a pool, thinking that it would be indistinguishable. However, a recent Canadian study demonstrated that the “disinfecting water” smell often present at a pool can be identified as a mix of not only bleach but sweat, sebum and urine.

雖然尿液本身無菌，但是尿液中含有的尿素、氨、胺基酸、肌酐等會與氯等消毒水所含的物質相互作用，進而刺激眼睛、呼吸道，甚至會增加氣喘發作的風險。

Although urine itself is sterile, elements within urine including urea, ammonia, amino acids, creatinine and many more are all substances that may interact with disinfectant materials such as chlorine. This reaction may be harmful to the eyes, respiratory tract and can even increase the risk of asthma attacks.

而室內游泳池通風不良，缺乏陽光，這些反應出的產物更難散去，而反覆傷害人體。

These processes can be increasingly dangerous in indoor swimming pools, as they are poorly ventilated and lack sunlight. Thus making products of injurious reactions more difficult to disperse, to the point that they can repeatedly damage the human body.

更驚人的是，我們以為只是「消毒水」的味道，實際上始作俑者「三氯胺」是由氯與尿液中的尿素混合而成。然而即便如此，仍不能否定游泳帶來的健康好處，提醒有腹瀉者千萬不要去游泳，游泳前後要洗澡、不要在泳池內排尿或排便，並且慎選安全正規的游泳場所，才能保障游泳池水的品質。

In order to prevent swimming pools from becoming dangerous ecosystems for bacteria, rules should be followed by all. If have recently had diarrhea, you should not be swimming, take a bath before and after swimming and do not urinate or defecate in the pool.