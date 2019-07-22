全球票房冠軍換人當！《復仇者聯盟4》正式超越《阿凡達》｜’Avengers: Endgame’ has passed ‘Avatar’ as biggest film ever

【看英文中國郵報學英文】《復仇者聯盟：終局之戰》 正式坐上全球票房冠軍的寶座。

The global box office has a new king in “Avengers: Endgame.”

本週末，超級英雄上映短短不到13周，全球票房估計累積27.9億美元，成功奪下了《阿凡達》的寶座，成為影史票房冠軍。

The superhero extravaganza this weekend usurped “Avatar” to become the highest grossing film of all time, with an estimated $2.79 billion in worldwide grosses in just 13 weeks.

曾經的票房冠軍《阿凡達》以27.89億美元穩坐了長達10年的票房冠軍寶座。

“Avatar” has held onto the record for a decade at $2.789 billion.

然而，坐上票房寶座後隨之而來的是一波質疑聲浪，像是《阿凡達》的票房計算並沒有根據通貨膨脹進行調整。此外，在美國國內《復仇者聯盟：終局之戰》 票房其實位居第二，第一名是「星際大戰:原力覺醒」，票房收入約8000萬美元。

The title comes with a few caveats, however, including the fact that “Avatar’s” grosses are not adjusted for inflation. Also, domestically, “Avengers: Endgame” is No. 2 to “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” by around $80 million.

週六晚間，漫威工作室總裁凱文‧費奇(Kevin Feige)於聖地亞哥動漫展上向票房紀錄保持人《阿凡達》導演詹姆斯·卡麥隆(James Cameron)致敬。此外，費奇也提到了票房考慮到通貨膨脹的問題，也表示卡麥隆將來很有機會再次奪冠。

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige gave a shout-out to “Avatar” director James Cameron Saturday night at San Diego Comic-Con for holding the record for so long. Feige also noted the inflation technicality and said Cameron will probably hold the title again someday.