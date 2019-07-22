Export orders fall for 8th straight month in June

TAIPEI (CNA) — Export orders received by Taiwan-based companies fell for the eighth consecutive month in June as a result of sluggish demand, hurt by ongoing trade friction between the United States and China, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said Monday.

Export orders in June were down 4.5 percent from the same month a year earlier to US$38.49 billion, and they were also down 0.6 percent from the previous month, according to data compiled by the MOEA.

In the first six months of 2019, export orders were down 6.5 percent year-on-year to US$222.86 billion, the data showed.

Taiwan’s exporters saw orders drop in June mainly due to ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions, which have created economic uncertainty resulting in weaker global demand, the ministry said.

The MOEA had previously expected export orders received by Taiwan-based companies to pick up in June ahead of the peak season for electronics exporters, but the agency was more reserved Monday, saying future trends remained unclear.

By Liao Yu-yang and Ko Lin