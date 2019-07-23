瑞典少女環保鬥士 桑柏格榮獲由諾曼地首度頒發的自由獎 ｜Teen climate activist gets Normandy’s first Freedom Prize

【看英文中國郵報學英文】發起罷課反氣候變遷的瑞典少女格蕾塔·桑伯格(Greta Thunberg)，獲得諾曼第首度頒發的自由獎項。法國諾曼第地區於上個月舉行諾曼第登陸75週年紀念活動。

Swedish teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg has received the first Freedom Prize awarded by France’s Normandy region, which last month commemorated the 75th D-Day anniversary.

星期日，16歲的桑伯格在位於法國諾曼第省的康城領獎，身旁站著兩位曾參與諾曼地登陸的老兵查爾斯·諾曼·沙伊(Charles Norman Shay)和里昂·高提耶(Léon Gautier)。

Thunberg, 16, received the award in Caen on Sunday, posing alongside D-Day veterans Charles Norman Shay and Léon Gautier.

桑伯格說道：「至少，我們能做的，就是不要再破壞老兵們曾努力拯救的世界，也是對老兵們致上的最大敬意。」

Thunberg said that “I think the least we can do to honor them is to stop destroying that same world that Charles, Leon and their friends and colleagues fought so hard to save.”

此外，她也警告：「我們現在正步上危機的道路，再這樣繼續破壞下去，數十億人將會流離失所，許多人無法達到最基本的生活條件，甚至許多地區在某些月份人類將無法居住。」但她補充道：「我們還是有機會挽救的。」

She sent out a warning that “we are currently on track for a world that could displace billions of people from their homes, taking away even the most basic living conditions … making areas of the world uninhabitable for parts of the year.” But she added, “We can still fix this.”