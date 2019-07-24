別當失格旅人！這款父母全世界都討厭 記者陳致宇 | Be a welcomed traveler! Parents be aware

【看英文中國郵報學英文】出國旅遊最怕什麼事？旅遊業者公布最惱人的 5 大類型旅客調查，發現放任孩童吵鬧的父母最不受歡迎，台灣旅客抱怨方式則是較其他國家旅客低調， 83% 會打電話與飯店櫃台反映，超過 8 成的香港人與墨西哥人則是會當面抗議。

What is the most terrifying thing that could happen during your holidays? Expedia, an online travel agency, has recently released a surveyed on the most annoying types of travelers. The report indicates that parents who don’t discipline their fuss-making kids are considered the most annoying travelers. Taiwan travelers tend to complain in a lower-key manner compared to travelers from other countries — eight in ten Taiwanese travelers said they would report the situation to the hotel front desk — while more than 80 percent of Hong Kongers and Mexicans would choose to confront the troublemakers directly.

Expedia 針對 23 國的 18,237 名受訪者進行調查，列出最惱人的 5 大類型旅客， 43% 的受訪者認為過度放任小孩吵鬧的父母，是最惱人的飯店房客；第二名 ( 40% ) 則是在房間內或附近吵鬧的旅客；第三名 ( 37% ) 是在走廊上吵鬧的房客；第四名 ( 29% ) 為對飯店人員過度抱怨的房客；第五名 ( 28% ) 是在飯店酒吧喝到爛醉的旅客。

Expedia surveyed 18,237 travelers from 23 countries, listing five types of annoying travelers in the report. Without a doubt, 43 percent consider parents who give their naughty kids too much leniency as the most annoying type of travelers. Noisy travelers in hotels come in second, with 40 percent of the interviewees finding their behavior unacceptable. The third place goes to travelers making noises in the hallway, standing at 37 percent. The fourth and fifth types of annoying travelers are those who often complain too much to hotel staffs and who love spending time in hotel bars, coming in at 29 and 28 percent respectively.

至於抱怨方式，台灣旅客傾向低調解決，約有 83% 最常向飯店櫃檯求助， 82% 香港人與 82% 墨西哥人會當面對在飯店泳池嬉鬧的旅客提出意見， 30% 印度人最傾向於直接發出噪音向對方抗議，而 44% 紐西蘭人與 40% 澳洲人則比較怡然自得，選擇忽略這些噪音。

Another question is how they would choose to complain about such troublemakers. Taiwanese travelers are inclined to solve the problem without making a scene. In fact, 83 percent of them choose to seek help from the hotel front desk. On the contrary, 82 percent of Hong Kongers and Mexicans would express their dissatisfaction directly at other travelers. Interestingly, around 30 percent of Indians would make noises back to show their discontent. On the other hand, 44 percent of New Zealanders and 40 percent of Australians interviewed are rather relaxed, choosing to ignore the unpleasant noises.

另外分析旅客在預訂飯店時的喜好與行為，在 23 個國家中，德國旅客的住房時間最長，總計每年平均為 17.2 個晚上，台灣旅客則每年平均入住 11.4 個晚上。當被問及選擇飯店會考量的因素時， 90% 以上的受訪者都指出， Wi-fi 、價格以及地點非常重要， 66% 的台灣旅客認為免費 Wi-fi 是最重要的因素，其重要性甚至大於價格 ( 59% ) 和地點 ( 49% )。

Travelers from different countries also show different preferences when booking hotels. Among the 23 countries surveyed, on average, German travelers stay 17.2 nights at hotels per year, which is longer than all the other countries. Taiwanese travelers, on the other hand, stay 11.4 nights every year. When asked about the determining factors of choosing a hotel, 90 percent of the travelers stressed the importance of Wi-fi, price and location. 66 percent of the Taiwanese travelers interviewed even regard Wi-fi as the most important factor, even more important than price and location, standing at 59 and 49 percent respectively.