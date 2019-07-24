Segregation among issues Chicago faces 100 years after riots

CHICAGO (AP) — A black teen swimming in Lake Michigan in Chicago was struck in the head with a rock and he drowned after drifting toward the white section and angering beachgoers.

A week of riots followed the death of 17-year-old Eugene Williams, with 38 people killed and more than 500 injured.

It happened 100 years ago, in the “Red Summer” of race riots that spread across the United States. But the terror of those days still reverberates in a city that continues to grapple with segregation, housing discrimination, and deep tension between residents and police.

Chicago is still contending with the 2014 killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald by a white police officer, and with the protests that erupted a year later when officials released the dashcam video of that shooting.