Four state-run firms to hire 1,219 employees

TAIPEI (CNA) — Four state-owned enterprises under the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) will recruit more than 1,000 workers later this year, with starting salaries likely to reach up to NT$39,000 (US$1,254) per month, the MOEA announced Wednesday.

According to the ministry, Taiwan Power Co., CPC Corp. Taiwan, Taiwan Sugar Corp. and Taiwan Water Corp. will hire 1,219 new employees, holding a joint recruitment examination.

The recruitment aims to bring in new blood and enable senior employees to pass on key technology and experiences to junior staff, the MOEA said.

The new employees will be offered a starting wage ranging from NT$36,000 to NT$39,000 per month, the ministry added.

Job-seekers can sign up online from Aug. 2-13 to take the exam, which will be held in Taipei, Taichung, Kaohsiung and Hualien on Nov. 24.

By Liao Yu-yang and intern Tiffany Chiu