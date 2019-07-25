Nissan to cut nearly 1 in 10 jobs worldwide

Japanese car company Nissan will cut 12,500 jobs worldwide as it struggles against competition in the US, it said Thursday.

That equates to roughly 9% of all Nissan jobs across the world. Former company chairman Carlos Ghosn left in a financial misconduct scandal last year, which had a sizable effect on operating profits.

Those dropped by 98.5% in comparison to the first quarter of 2018, Nissan said, falling from 109.1 billion yen (roughly $1 billion or €900 million) to 1.6 billion yen in 2019.

US struggle

The company has struggled to gain a foothold in the US, where it has been forced to use discounts to challenge its rivals.

