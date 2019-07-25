Canadian police say 2 sightings of murder suspects

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say there have been two sightings of the suspects in the slaying of an American woman, her Australian boyfriend and another man in the Gillam area of Manitoba and they still believe they are in the area despite no sightings of them since Monday.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Cpl. Julie Courchaine confirmed Thursday two corroborated sightings of 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky in the Gillam area. Courchaine says the sightings were prior to Monday evening’s discovery of a burned-out vehicle they were driving.

She says there have been no reports of stolen vehicles that could be attributed to the suspects.

Gillam is more than 2,000 miles from northern British Columbia, where another burned vehicle was found Friday and where the three people were killed.