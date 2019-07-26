N. Korea says missile test was 'solemn warning' to S. Korea

TOKYO (AP) — North Korea says its latest missile test that included a new type of a tactical guided weapon was meant as a “solemn warning” to South Korea over its weapons development and plans to hold military exercises with the United States.

The message Friday was carried on state media and released in the name of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

It was directed to “South Korean military warmongers” and comes as U.S. and North Korean officials struggle to set up working-level talks after a recent meeting on the Korean border between Kim and President Donald Trump seemed to provide a breakthrough in stalled nuclear negotiations.

North Korea is infuriated over U.S.-South Korean plans for drills that the North says are invasion rehearsals and proof of the allies’ hostility to Pyongyang.