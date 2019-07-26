BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — There’s no place like home for the “The Brady Bunch” kids, even if it’s just a facade.

A HGTV renovation of the Los Angeles house that was used for exterior shots of the TV sitcom reunited six cast members.

They actors who played the blended-family kids said Thursday that the remodeling project rekindled the show’s magic.

Interior scenes for the 1969 to 1974 sitcom were filmed on a soundstage, with sets that bore no resemblance to the private home.

The remodeling and expansion of the home was done by “The Brady Bunch” actors and HGTV hosts.

A four-part series, “A Very Brady Renovation,” will document the project. It debuts Sept. 9.