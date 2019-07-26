《天線寶寶》太陽女嬰長大了！「金髮藍眼美少女」Q炸 |Teletubbies: The Sun Baby Glowed Up to Become an Attractive Woman

【看英文中國郵報學英文】由英國BBC、Ragdoll公司製作的幼兒節目《天線寶寶》（Teletubbies）曾陪伴你我的童年時光，4位主角丁丁、迪西、拉拉、小波在「神奇島」無憂無慮、充滿好奇心的模樣，令全球大小觀眾印象深刻，其中出現在片中的太陽女嬰，十多年後已從萌娃變成青春少女，讓不少人感嘆時光飛逝。

The TV show Teletubbies produced by the BBC and Ragdoll company has been in our childhood for years. The 4 main characters, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, Po, and Twinky Winky, lives in the Tubbytronic Superdome. The curious attitude of the Teletubbies attracted viewers of different age. One of the characters, the Sun Baby, grew up as a beautiful woman, reminding us of how much time has passed.

初版《天線寶寶》發行於1997年至2001年，有113個國家和地區引進，並被翻譯成45種語言播出，近日有推特瘋傳太陽女嬰的近照，照片中，飾演太陽女嬰的英國少女潔絲（Jess Smith）懷中抱著一位小女孩，網友笑說，當年的太陽寶寶現在已有自己的寶寶了！

The first season of Teletubbies was aired from 1997 to 2001 in 113 countries and areas. It was translated to 45 different languages. The baby who used to be the Sun Baby, Jess Smith, has her own baby girl now.

事實上，當中的女娃並非潔絲的親生女兒，而是被選為新版《天線寶寶》太陽女嬰的童星，細看兩人長相還有些神似。

The girl is Jess Smith’s daughter and was chosen to star as a Baby Sun in the new season of Teletubbies. Jess Smith’s daughter resembles her mother, Smith.

潔絲曾聊過拍攝《天線寶寶》的過程，透露當時自己被放在一張高腳椅上，鏡頭由下往上拍她，父親在一旁以泰迪熊布偶逗弄，讓女兒發出笑聲，拍完她獲得250英鎊（約1萬台幣）及一盒玩具的報酬。

Jess Smith recently talked about how she was filmed as a Sun Baby. She revealed that she was on a tall chair, and the camera shot her from below. Her father used Teddy Bear to comfort her and made her laugh. After filming, she earned 250 Pounds (approximately 10,000 TWD) and a box of toys.