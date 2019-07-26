Arts.21 – Meet the Artist – James Turrell

His installations create the illusion of eternity. Some of his works make it possible for us to observe ourselves in the process of observing. James Turrell is a magician with light. His magnum opus is Roden Crater in the Arizona desert. He’s spent decades transforming this extinct volcano into an observatory that perfectly stages the night sky. An extensive exhibition at the Museum Frieder Burda in Baden-Baden brings together key works from the artist’s various creative periods. We met Turrell at his exhibition and spoke with him about the secret of light. Why does it seem to make rooms expand? How does he work with a material that can neither be touched nor held? James Turrell reveals all, and explains why his art is not meant for the masses.