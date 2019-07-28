Jazz Live: Eric Schaefer

One of Germany’s most promising percussionists, Eric Schaefer is an important if little-known star on the German jazz scene. His musical project Kyoto mon Amour (Kyoto, My Love) from 2017 is a declaration of love for Japan and for the imperial city of Kyoto, expressed in the exchange between Schaefer’s percussion and the koto, a Japanese dulcimer played by band member Naoko Kikuchi. Inspired by Asia, Eric Schaefer’s music is a dialogue of the cultures.

This performance on May 18, 2019 in the National Art Museum in Bonn was recorded live by Deutschlandfunk, Cologne (DLF) for Jazz Live!