Tsai’s presidential election headquarters to open in October

TAIPEI (CNA) — The national election campaign headquarters of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is running for reelection in Taiwan’s January 2020 presidential election, is expected to officially open in October at the earliest, according to Lin Hsi-yao (林錫耀), Tsai’s campaign manger, on Sunday.

Lin, a former vice premier, made the announcement after Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) was officially nominated the presidential candidate of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) at the party’s national congress earlier that day.

The headquarters of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which Tsai is representing and a central campaign office will be responsible for organizing the presidential and legislative election campaigns, coordinating with the Presidential Office, the Executive Yuan and the DPP legislative caucus, according to Lin.

Taiwan is scheduled to hold presidential and legislative elections on Jan. 11 next year.

Meanwhile, regional campaign offices will be established in legislative districts in cities and counties where DPP candidates are running to coordinate local support groups formed by various business sectors, Lin said.

The election campaigns will focus on social media and wooing younger voters, he added.

In addition to Lin, former DPP secretary-general Hung Yao-fu (洪耀福) and DPP Central Standing Committee member Shen Fa-hui (沈發惠) have joined the DPP election campaign team.

By Wen Kuei-hsiang and Evelyn Kao