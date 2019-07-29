High temperature warning issued for 8 counties, cities in Taiwan

TAIPEI (CNA) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) on Monday issued a high temperature warning for eight counties and cities in Taiwan where temperatures are likely to surge to past 36 degrees Celsius during the day.

The “yellow” heat warning, which signifies temperatures of over 36 degrees in a single day, was issued for Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Kaohsiung City, Tainan City, Pingtung County and Hualien County.

In most other parts of the country, daytime highs of 31-35 degrees can be expected, the CWB said. It forecast sunny to cloudy skies around Taiwan, with sporadic showers in Taitung and Pingtung counties.

Meanwhile, Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, forecast hot and humid weather on Tuesday and Wednesday, with daytime highs of 35-37 degrees.

Over the next two days, most mountainous areas around the island and some lower-lying areas in central and southern Taiwan can expect afternoon thundershowers, he said.

By Yu Hsiao-han and intern Tiffany Chiu