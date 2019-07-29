Gunman opens fire at US garlic festival

Three people were killed on Sunday in a shooting at a garlic festival in California, a member of the local council in the city of Gilroy said.

Another 12 people were injured at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, Dion Bracco told the DPA news agency, citing police statements.

Police Chief Scot Smithee said a suspect had been shot dead after opening fire and that witnesses reported a second suspect, although it was unclear whether that person had opened fire.

Officers said the area, 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Jose, was “still an active crime scene.”

Smithee said the suspects had used a tool to cut through a fence and access the event. Footage on NBC showed people running as shots rang out.

‘Shooting in just every direction’

A witness named Julissa Contreras told NBC that a white man in his 30s armed with a rifle opened fire indiscriminately.

“I could see him shooting in just every direction. He wasn’t aiming at anyone specifically. It was just left to right, right to left,” Contreras said, according to NBC.

US President Donald Trump tweeted about the shooting Sunday night. “Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!” he wrote.

Gilroy Garlic Festival is one of the largest food festivals in the country, featuring food, cooking competitions and music that attracts more than 100,000 people.

Despite the high frequency of shootings in the US, efforts to tighten gun laws have stalled at the federal level.

