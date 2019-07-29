Military holds live fire drill along southeastern coast

TAIPEI (CNA) — The military-affiliated National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) on Monday conducted a live-fire drill at its coastal base in Pingtung County, following a missile test at the same location last week, according to the defense ministry.

During the one-day drill, projectiles were expected to be fired over a range of 250 kilometers from the Jiupeng military base to waters off eastern Taiwan, at an “unlimited” altitude, said Ministry of National Defense spokesman Shih Shun-wen (史順文).

According to sources involved the drill, it is similar to the live fire exercises conducted at the base during the annual Han Kuang live-fire exercises, the country’s major military drill.

Last year, the Han Kuang exercise at the Jiupeng base involved precision weaponry that was mainly medium- and long-range missiles, including Sky Bow I and II anti-ballistic missiles and Hsiung Feng III missiles.

Meanwhile, Daily Air, which operates commercial services between Taitung and the island of Lanyu, had canceled or rescheduled 16 flights between 7:50 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday due to the military exercise.

The NCSIST, which under the MND’s Armaments Bureau, is active in the development, manufacture, and sale of various weapons systems and dual-use technologies.

On July 24, it conducted a live-fire exercise from the Jiupeng base, sending missiles into the sky to land in waters off the coast of Yilan County.

By Tyson Lu and Chung Yu-chen