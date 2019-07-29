Military holds live fire drill along southeastern coast

9
According to sources involved the drill, it is similar to the live fire exercises conducted at the base during the annual Han Kuang live-fire exercises, the country's major military drill. (NOWnews)
According to sources involved the drill, it is similar to the live fire exercises conducted at the base during the annual Han Kuang live-fire exercises, the country's major military drill. (NOWnews)

TAIPEI (CNA) — The military-affiliated National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) on Monday conducted a live-fire drill at its coastal base in Pingtung County, following a missile test at the same location last week, according to the defense ministry.

During the one-day drill, projectiles were expected to be fired over a range of 250 kilometers from the Jiupeng military base to waters off eastern Taiwan, at an “unlimited” altitude, said Ministry of National Defense spokesman Shih Shun-wen (史順文).

According to sources involved the drill, it is similar to the live fire exercises conducted at the base during the annual Han Kuang live-fire exercises, the country’s major military drill.

Last year, the Han Kuang exercise at the Jiupeng base involved precision weaponry that was mainly medium- and long-range missiles, including Sky Bow I and II anti-ballistic missiles and Hsiung Feng III missiles.

Meanwhile, Daily Air, which operates commercial services between Taitung and the island of Lanyu, had canceled or rescheduled 16 flights between 7:50 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday due to the military exercise.

The NCSIST, which under the MND’s Armaments Bureau, is active in the development, manufacture, and sale of various weapons systems and dual-use technologies.

On July 24, it conducted a live-fire exercise from the Jiupeng base, sending missiles into the sky to land in waters off the coast of Yilan County.

By Tyson Lu and Chung Yu-chen