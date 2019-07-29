抓鬼法器竟成「寶可夢」！邱澤遇阿飄萌萌的 | Roy Chiu turns ‘ghostbuster’ in the upcoming ‘The 9thPrecinct’

【看英文中國郵報學英文】北影影帝邱澤繼《誰先愛上他的》之後，再次挑戰獨特角色，在新片《第九分局》飾演擁有「陰陽眼」的菜鳥警探，他與澎恰恰、温貞菱、劉奕兒組成「抓鬼小隊」，面臨一樁樁難解懸案，並陷入空前的致命危機！但邱澤獨特的反差萌，也讓電影頻頻迸出笑點。

The Taipei Film Festival, which awarded best actor Roy Chiu(邱澤) for his performance in “Dear Ex” (誰先愛上他的), plays a rookie detective with special powers in “The 9th Precinct.” The young cop is part of the precinct’s “Ghostbuster team” – alongside Peng Chia-Chia, Wen Chen-lin and Eugenie Liu that unsolved mysterious crimes with unpredictable punchlines.

在最新曝光的正式預告中，揭開「第九分局」抓鬼小隊的神秘面紗，由酷似《MIB星際戰警》湯米李瓊斯的澎恰恰領軍，集結警探邱澤、温貞菱及熱血記者劉奕兒，攜手解決地上辦不了的懸案。

In the newly released official trailer, Peng Chia-Chia, who looks likes “MIB” agent Tommy Lee Jonescooperates with a detective Roy, Chen-lin and a reporter, Eugenie Liu, to unsolved new mysteries.

而預告後段四人更大展身手，不僅棒打厲鬼，畫面中刺激警匪槍戰場面，邱澤與劉奕兒更帥氣使出擒拿術與防身術，而温貞菱也使出各式法器，手持桃木劍斬惡鬼。

Among other highlights, the gunfight scenes capture the audience’s attention in which each character uses a sword to ward off the devils.

澎恰恰也透露，自己將在片中挑戰武打動作戲，他自信表示：「我絕對沒讓武術指導失望。」除了懸疑精彩的辦案過程之外，電影中也充斥許多笑點，像是邱澤戲稱用法器抓鬼就像「寶可夢」抓寶一樣，獨特的反差萌都讓影迷發笑。

In response to the challenge of fighting scenes, Peng Chia-Chia said: “I didn’t disappoint the martial art director at all.” In addition to the captivating process of sorting out each case, the film features some very good punchlines such as when Roycatches ghosts in a way similar to capturing “Pokémons.” ●