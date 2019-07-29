Roy Chiu turns ‘ghostbuster’ in the upcoming ‘The 9thPrecinct’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taipei Film Festival, which awarded best actor Roy Chiu(邱澤) for his performance in “Dear Ex” (誰先愛上他的), plays a rookie detective with special powers in “The 9th Precinct.” The young cop is part of the precinct’s “Ghostbuster team” – alongside Peng Chia-Chia, Wen Chen-lin and Eugenie Liu that unsolved mysterious crimes with unpredictable punchlines.

In the newly released official trailer, Peng Chia-Chia, who looks likes “MIB” agent Tommy Lee Jonescooperates with a detective Roy, Chen-lin and a reporter, Eugenie Liu, to unsolved new mysteries.

Among other highlights, the gunfight scenes capture the audience’s attention in which each character uses a sword to ward off the devils.

In response to the challenge of fighting scenes, Peng Chia-Chia said: “I didn’t disappoint the martial art director at all.” In addition to the captivating process of sorting out each case, the film features some very good punchlines such as when Roycatches ghosts in a way similar to capturing “Pokémons.” ●