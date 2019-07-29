Louisa creates a stir in coffee industry

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A cup of coffee is a daily necessity for most people. There is therefore little wonder that the coffee industry has devised a variety of coffee products ranging from entry-level coffees for convenience stores, coffee chain stores, and high-end hand drip coffee to win people’s hearts. But a netizen’s post, titled “How did the chains coffee Louisa gain popularity in such a short time?”, has recently created a stir online.

From the outset, the netizen mentioned: “I lived in Kaohsiung and I recently found out that the number of Louisa coffee has suddenly increased; after, I went back to Taichung, many Louisa Coffees have been opened in Taichung too,” the netizen adding, “how did this store gain so much popularity?”

“Honestly, it tastes bad,” a netizen remarked. “It’s like the Starbucks for low-income people,” another one commented. “The smoothies taste great,” a third one added. “Hope it won’t emulate the custard tarts industry which suddenly collapsed.”