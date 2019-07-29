NIA safeguards rights of unregistered children born to migrants

TAIPEI (The China Post) — According to the National Immigration Agency (NIA), Taiwan recorded 754 unregistered newborns of migrant workers from January 2007 to June 2019. These children are either currently missing or living with forged identities.

Yet, the National Immigration Agency has embarked on safeguarding their rights and those of absconded migrant workers by providing them with shelters instead of handling out punishment. If the workers have guarantors or pay a safety deposit, they will receive assistance with legal procedures to return to their home country. In other words, the National Immigration Agency encourages absconded workers to seek help from local branches of the Department of Social Welfare or government authorized childcare centers.

Since 2017, children born of an unknown father who has also lost contact with their mother are taken into government care. The NIA will look for the children’s birth parents at home and abroad for six months before putting them for adoption and having them naturalized according to the nationality of their adoptive parents. The National Immigration Agency believes that the current measures can effectively protect the rights of unregistered children of migrant parents. ●