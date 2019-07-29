Strike, Hong Kong protests limit Taiwan arrivals in June: scholar

TAIPEI (CNA) — Taiwan saw only a moderate increase in its number of foreign visitors in June, mainly due to a recent strike by EVA Air flight attendants and the mass protests in Hong Kong, a Taichung-based scholar said Monday.

According to data released by the Tourism Bureau, foreign arrivals in June totaled 932,697, an increase of 8.76 percent from the same month in 2018.

Contrary to May, which saw a 23.5 percent increase in arrivals from the previous year, the increase in June was only moderate, said Huang Cheng-tsung (黃正聰), an associate professor with Taichung-based Providence University’s Department of Tourism.

This can be attributed in part due to the EVA Air flight attendants strike, which ran from June 20 to July 10 but disrupted flights to July 20, Huang said.

During that time, some 400,000 passengers were affected as a direct result of the 2,000 flight cancellations.

The other reason behind the slight increase was the mass protests still going on in Hong Kong, he said.

From June 9 to 16, more than a million people took part in the demonstrations, which continue to this day, thereby affecting the willingness of Hong Kong people to travel, Huang said.

He did not see the number of visitors from Hong Kong improving anytime soon.

According to the Tourism Bureau figures, foreign arrivals totaled 5,977,259 in the first six months of the year, up 12.36 percent from the same period a year earlier.

By Yu Hsiao-han and Ko Lin