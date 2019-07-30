費雯麗有多美看這裡！《亂世佳人》重返台灣大銀幕 | Gorgeous Vivien Leigh is back! ‘Gone With The Wind’ returns to Taiwan theaters

【看英文中國郵報學英文】「盛世美顏」費雯麗與克拉克蓋博，於1939年主演的《亂世佳人》，在上映後擄獲無數觀眾的心，如今相隔80年，電影即將在台灣重新上映，該片也是電影史上、第一部榮獲10項奧斯卡殊榮的不朽經典鉅作。

Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable captivated the world with their iconic performances in the 1939 classic “Gone With The Wind.” Eighty years after its first release, the timeless masterpiece that won 10 Oscars is coming back to Taiwan screens.

許多名著和賣座電影經常一再被翻拍，但《亂世佳人》迄今仍無人敢翻拍、且無可取代。而費雯麗在片中完美詮釋了女主角郝思嘉的每一個面向，她美麗、高傲又擅長利用自己的優勢，堅強勇敢地面對命運給予的各種挑戰。至於最帥男主角克拉克蓋博飾演的白瑞德，雖然是個浪子，卻對郝思嘉一見鍾情、一往情深。

While many iconic films are often remade over time, “Gone With The Wind” has remained unchanged throughout the years, making it irreplaceable. Vivien Leigh perfectly interpreted the various aspects of the role O’Hara. She was beautiful, arrogant, good at showing her advantages, and always ready to confront the challenges in life with courage. As for the male lead Rhett Butler, played by Clark Gable, he was a handsome man who fell in love with O’Hara at first sight.

這兩人相遇在大時代戰火與無情動盪，但郝思嘉不怨天尤人，在亂世中展現她的美麗、智慧與勇氣，迎向每一天的挑戰。而這個美麗又浪漫的故事，即將在8月底繼續感動台灣觀眾。

The two met in the tragic era of The Civil War, but O’Hara never grumbled. On the contrary, she showed her beauty, wisdom and courage in troubled times, facing challenges in everyday lives. The beautiful and captivating story will continue to move the audiences in Taiwan until the end of August.