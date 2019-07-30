Germany’s 16 states: Saxony-Anhalt

Saxony-Anhalt is not only rich in Romanesque cathedrals, but also in half-timbered towns. Magdeburg and Quedlinburg are two of the oldest towns in Germany. More than 1000 years ago, both were the seats of power of the first Roman-German emperor, Otto the Great. Last but not least, Saxony-Anhalt is the home of the reformer Martin Luther.

100 years of Bauhaus

In 2019 the Bauhaus will be celebrating its 100th birthday and a visit in Dessau a must-see. Many original buildings designed by the famous school of art, architecture and design still stand in Dessau. The legendary school building and the master houses, which have been part of the UNESCO World Heritage since 1996, were built in 1925/26. Visitors can even stay overnight in this World Heritage Site.

Packed with history: Quedlinburg

Another city, another millennium – the city of Quedlinburg, also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offers a short trip into the early Middle Ages. Founded more than 1000 years ago, today almost half a million visitors a year are attracted by the charm of the narrow cobbled streets lined with half-timbered houses.

Garden Kingdom Dessau-Wörlitz

The third World Heritage Site in Saxony-Anhalt: the Garden Kingdom of Dessau-Wörlitz, a green work of art from the 18th century. Numerous canals run through the English landscape garden. Visitors can take a boat out onto the water, past the temple of Venus, the palace and works of art. A highlight of the entire complex is the first artificial volcano in Europe.

Adrenaline in the Harz Mountains

Saxony-Anhalt not only attracts culture fans, but also more and more active holidaymakers. For example to the Harz Mountains. New attractions in Northern Germany’s highest mountain range make sure of this. The 458 metre long steel suspension bridge at the Rappboden-Talsperre and a fast ride with the Mega-Zipline are definitely part of this, Check-in presenter Nicole Frölich is sure.

“Witches Dance Floor” in Thale

High above the village of Thale in the Harz Mountains lies the Hexentanzplatz, or “Witches Dance Floor”. Apart from the Walpurgis Night to 1 May, where more than 10,000 witch and magic fans meet for a wild party, the mountain plateau is quite idyllic.

Luther in Eisleben

If a worldwide survey were to ask who were the most famous Germans, the Protestant reformer Martin Luther would certainly be among them. He was baptized in the Church of St. Peter and Paul in Eisleben on November 11th, 1483.

Your trip to Germany

Are you looking for recommendations for your visit to Germany? We’ve got them: Tips for Germany — state by state.