環境破壞回不去了 哈利王子坦承最多再生一個 | Prince Harry says he and Meghan will have 2 kids ‘maximum’

【看英文中國郵報學英文】英國皇室哈利王子表示現在地球環境資源匱乏，他和梅根夫人討論過後決定生兩胎就好。

Prince Harry says he and his wife Meghan will have no more than two children because of concerns for the environment.

英國版Vogue雜誌特別邀請哈利與靈長類動物學家珍古德進行訪談，其中，哈利提到今年五月當爸爸之後對於地球環境有了不同的看法。

In an interview with primatologist Jane Goodall for British Vogue, Harry said becoming a father in May had changed his perspective.

哈利說：「有小孩前我就一直不斷地在思考，毫無疑問地，我現在有了不同的看法。」

He said “I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children.”

當訪談問到哈利要生幾個小孩時，珍古德不等哈利回答，先說「不要生太多」，哈利回應：「最多就兩個小孩。」

When Goodall added “Not too many,” Harry said: “two, maximum.”

由梅根擔任客座編輯的9月號英國版Vogue 雜誌，特別邀請到哈利王子與珍古德進行訪談。

Harry interviewed Goodall for the September issue of British Vogue, which was guest-edited by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

此外，哈利提到現今環境的破壞令人「驚恐」，並說道：「我們現在的狀況就像是溫水煮青蛙，我們是其中的青蛙，而這鍋水已經沸騰了。」

He said destruction of the environment was “terrifying,” adding: “We are already living in it. We are the frog in the water and it’s already been brought to the boil.”