Hong Kong protesters appear in court on riot charges

More than 20 people appeared before a Hong Kong court on Wednesday on charges stemming from clashes with police.

Hong Kong authorities charged the protesters with rioting, which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years. One other person was charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Protesters gathered outside the courthouse, demanding that the protesters be released unconditionally. “Reclaim Hong Kong, revolution of our times,” they chanted. “Release the righteous.”

‘It will deter some of us’

Critics have slammed authorities for using a controversial anti-riot law that carries a heavy sentence for any person who “commits a breach of the peace,” saying their aim is to deter participation in demonstrations.

“The Chinese government just wants to scare people not to go out and protest again,” said a pro-democracy supporter. “It will deter some of us.”

China supports police

Hong Kong has witnessed historic protests over the past month. What first started as demonstrations against a controversial extradition law have blossomed into a movement calling for expanded democratic rights and autonomy.

However, protests turned violent on Sunday when riot police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds. At least 49 people were arrested for participating in an unauthorized rally.

Earlier this week, China backed the police and city authorities, saying they have the responsibility to maintain the rule of law. “Violence is violence, unlawful acts are unlawful,” said a spokesman for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office in Beijing.

