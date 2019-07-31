Afghanistan: Dozens killed after bus hits ‘Taliban’ bomb

A “Taliban roadside bomb” on Wednesday killed at least 34 people, mostly women and children, Afghan authorities said.

Insurgents, such as the Taliban militant group, regularly target pro-government forces but civilians often take the brunt of attacks.

What we know so far:

Government officials warned that the death toll could rise.

A majority of the victims were women and children.

Emergency services were deployed to assist survivors.

No group has claimed responsibility.

‘Barbaric act’

Farah provincial police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib said: “The bomb was freshly planted by the Taliban insurgents to target Afghan and foreign security forces.”

Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahim called the attack a “barbaric act of terrorists.”

Government spokesman Sedi Sediqqi said “all victims are civilians.”

‘Shocking’ civilian deaths

The attack comes just a day after the UN condemned the “shocking” number of civilians killed in the Afghan war this year.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the US and other pro-government forces have killed more civilians during the first half of 2019 than militant groups.

“We urge all parties to heed this imperative, to answer the call of Afghans for immediate steps to be taken to reduce the terrible harm being inflicted [on civilians],” said UNAMA head Tadamichi Yamamoto.

UNAMA noted that 20 percent of all civilian deaths during the first half of 2019 were caused by improvised explosive devices.

