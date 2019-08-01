罰很大！ 天后凱蒂佩芮金曲《黑馬》裁定抄襲饒舌歌曲 | Jury gets a glimpse into costs of making a Katy Perry hit

【看英文中國郵報學英文】美國歌壇天后凱蒂佩芮(Katy Perry)2013年推出的歌曲《黑馬》涉嫌抄襲福音饒舌歌曲。音樂高層表示，宣傳凱蒂佩芮的專輯花了一大筆錢，這也決定了佩芮與合作者會失血多少。

It’s expensive to promote a Katy Perry hit, a music executive told a jury that will decide how much the pop superstar and other collaborators on her 2013 song “Dark Horse” will pay the creators of a Christian rap song.

光是宣傳費要花多少呢？請一位服裝設計師就超過13,000美金(約台幣40萬)，妝髮一次3,000美金以上(約台幣10萬)，發光雞尾酒冰塊則要價2,000美金(約台幣6萬)。

Just how expensive? More than $13,000 for a wardrobe stylist. Over $3,000 for a hairdo. Nearly $2,000 for flashing cocktail ice cubes.

環球音樂集團副總Steve Drellishak 週三證實，這些宣傳支出都是最基本的，為了要符合佩芮的形象，一定要維持最時尚的打扮。

Steve Drellishak, a vice president at Universal Music Group, testified Wednesday that expenses like these are essential to the brand of Perry, which requires that she always has the most fashionable styles available.

在九位陪審團發現佩芮和合作者的歌曲《黑馬》不當抄襲2009年Flame的歌曲Joyful Noise之後，Drellishak是第一位出庭作證的，說道：「佩芮每次出場一定要穿上最時尚的衣服並搭配最流行的妝。」

“She always has to be in the most fashionable clothes, the most fashionable makeup,” said Drellishak, who is the first witness to testify after a nine-person jury found that Perry and her “Dark Horse” collaborator improperly copied elements of the 2009 song “Joyful Noise.”

Drellishak說「佩芮的造型百變，這就是她的形象特色。」

“She changes her look a lot,” Drellishak said. “That’s core to what the Katy Perry brand is.”

另一方面，Joyful Noise 創作人的辯護律師表示，Capitol 唱片以《黑馬》單曲，唱片與DVD銷售，共吸金超過3.1千萬美金(約台幣9.6億)。此外，週二兩方律師向陪審團表示，扣掉60萬美金的支出，佩芮光是個人就賺進3百萬美金(約台幣9.3千萬)

Attorneys for the creators of “Joyful Noise,” say Capitol Records received more than $31 million for the “Dark Horse” single and the album and concert DVD on which it appeared. Attorneys for both sides told the jury Tuesday that Perry herself earned $3 million, minus $600,000 in expenses.

Capitol 的律師週二指出，若扣掉所有支出，唱片公司的利潤大約是65萬美金(約2千萬台幣)。Capitol唱片為環球音樂旗下的唱片公司。

That’s before factoring in expenses, which an attorney for Capitol Records told jurors Tuesday trimmed the label’s profits to roughly $650,000. Capitol Records is owned by Universal Music Group.

Drellishak表示，員工薪水與歌手的版權都應該被納入總支出。

Drellishak said employee salaries and artist royalties are among the expenses that have to be factored in.

Joyful Noise 的原創者是福音饒舌歌手Marcus Gray 以藝名Flame發表的歌曲。

“Joyful Noise” is a song by Christian rap artist Marcus Gray, who released it under the stage name Flame.

收錄在2013年「Prism」專輯的第三波主打「黑馬」，混合了流行、嘻哈風格，穩坐2014年初美國告示牌(Billboard)百大熱門冠軍長達四週。佩芮也以這首單曲獲得葛萊美獎提名，還曾在2015年美國超級盃中場秀上表演。

“Dark Horse,” a hybrid of pop, trap and hip-hop sounds that was the third single from Perry’s 2013 album “Prism,” spent four weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 in early 2014. It earned Perry a Grammy Award nomination and was part of her 2015 Super Bowl halftime performance.

雖然在音樂界裡侵害版權的爭議很常見，但對當紅歌手造成這麼大的損失卻是少見案例。

While copyright infringement claims are common in music, they rarely result in such losses for high-profile artists.

2015年一位法官判決裁罰2013年Robin Thicke和Pharrell的歌曲Blurred Lines 數百萬。美國知名歌手馬文蓋伊(Marvin Gaye)的孩子指控Blurred Lines抄襲父親的熱門歌曲Got to Give It Up。

A jury in 2015 returned a multimillion verdict against Robin Thicke and Pharrell over their 2013 hit “Blurred Lines.” The judgment, which remains on appeal, was in favor of the children of Marvin Gaye, who sued alleging that “Blurred Lines” copied from their father’s hit “Got to Give It Up.”