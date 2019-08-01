爆訊！男神李鍾碩「熱戀ING」　對象竟是女團的她！｜Korean actor Lee Jong-suk is dating a famous singer

【看英文中國郵報學英文】哇！萬千粉絲要哭哭了！韓國男神李鍾碩雖然正在服役中，但居然傳出正在熱戀中，而且對象竟是女團Hello Venus前成員權娜拉。

Hundreds of thousands of Lee Jong-suk’s fans are bursting into tears! Rumor has it that while he is serving in the military, Lee Jong-suk, a well known Korean actor is dating Kwon Nara who is a former member of the girl band, Hello Venus.

據了解，兩人是從前後輩關係晉升為男女朋友，權娜拉甚至被李鍾碩拉到自己的公司「A-Man Project」，全權負責她的演藝事業。

It is said that they were colleagues before entering in the relationship. Recently, Lee even signed Kwon into his own talent agency “A-Man Project” and fully took charge of her career.

根據韓媒newsis報導，李鍾碩和權娜拉最近發展成了戀人，權娜拉出身於女團Hello Venus，李鍾碩則是經過Hello Venus成員的介紹，才認識權娜拉進而與其接觸，更將她引進自己的公司「A-Man Project」。

According to newsis, a Korean media outlet, Lee was introduced by another member of Hello Venus to Kwon and further built his relationship with her before signing her into his own company “A-Man Project.”

二人約會的場面也經常被捕捉到，包括權娜拉從李鍾碩的車裡下來，還一起吃飯等。在首爾新寺洞李鍾碩的咖啡店中，權娜拉也多次被狗仔拍到畫面。

Pictures of them dating were captured as Kwon got out of Lee’s car and they dined in at restaurants. In addition, Kwon was spotted sitting in Lee’s coffee shop several times in Sinsadong.

據悉，打從今年3月李鍾碩開始服役，便經常和權娜拉見面，對其作品的選擇和演技都有提出建議，相關人士更表示：「是李鍾碩先開始對權娜拉展開熱烈的追求，在我們之間她已經被稱為『李鍾碩的女人』了！」還有傳聞說李鍾碩對權娜拉的禮物攻勢相當猛烈，讓女方很難拒絕。

It’s reported that Lee started his military service in March. Since then, he has frequently met Kwon and advised her on acting. A relevant person revealed: “It’s Lee who began to chase after Kwon; in fact, we all called her ‘Lee’s beloved woman.’” It is rumored that Lee courted her by sending gifts, which Kwon found difficult to turn down.