柯文哲組黨　蔡英文：我的責任是團結大家　守護台灣 | Tsai Ing-wen says her responsibility is to unify people and protect Taiwan

【看英文中國郵報學英文】台北市長柯文今（1）日對外說明自己組黨的理念及組黨後的未來方針，對於柯文哲組黨一事，總統蔡英文今天在迴廊談話中表示，台灣的民主是台灣最大的資產，「我的責任就是要集結最大的力量，不論是台灣派還是中華民國派，大家都應該要團結起來，共同來守護台灣民主自由，守護台灣的主權」。

In response to Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s plan to establish a new political party – Taiwanese People’s Party, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said democracy is the most valuable assets of Taiwan. “People shall unite and together to defend Taiwan’s democracy, freedom and sovereignty,” Tsai said today.

蔡英文指出，今年1月2日中國大陸提出的一國兩制台灣方案之後，她一再強調，台灣的民主是不能交換的，中華民國的主權是不能讓渡的，這下我們大家一貫的堅持，呼籲所有的政黨跟政治人物，我們內部是競爭，但是對外是要團結一致來保護台灣的主權與民主。

Tsai said, after Cina proposing the Taiwan version of “one country, two systems” on January 2 this year, she has repeatedly emphasized that democracy and sovereignty can not be exchanged and transferred. Thus, she asked all political parties and politicians to unify to protect Taiwan.

蔡英文強調，「我的責任就是要集結最大的力量，不論是台灣派還是中華民國派，只要是支持台灣、支持中華民國，支持民主自由的，大家都應該要團結起來，共同來守護台灣民主自由，守護台灣的主權」。

Tsai said that her responsibility (as a president) is to connect different factions regardless of their political stance. She called for solidarity from whoever supporting democracy and freedom.