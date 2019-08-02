Trump to impose new 10% tariff on China

The United States will start taxing $300 billion (€270 billion) worth of Chinese imports with a new 10% tariff on September 1, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

Trump announced the move on Twitter, writing that the new tariffs include Chinese products that had not previously been affected by US tariffs. Some $250 billion worth of Chinese goods are already subject to a 25% tariff.

Trump said China had pledged to purchase large quantities of US agricultural products but had not yet done so. He also alleged that China did not follow through on a promise to stop the sale of fentanyl to the US, which has been blamed on worsening the opioid crisis.

Global markets fell on the news. Oil prices dropped 7%, while US retailers expected to be hit by higher prices led losses on Wall Street. The S&P 500 ended the trading day down 0.90% to hit one-month lows, after being up earlier in Thursday’s trading.

Consumers, retailers to be hit

The tariffs on a range of finished products such as sneakers, appliances and toys are likely to raise consumer prices, experts said. They may also force the US Federal Reserve to lower interest rates again to get out in front of any damage to the US economy amid a global slowdown and heightened trade risks.

Retailers have criticized the announcement.

“We support the administration’s goal of restructuring the US-China trade relationship. But we are disappointed the administration is doubling down on a flawed tariff strategy,” said David French, senior vice president of the National Retail Federation.

“These additional tariffs will only threaten US jobs and raise costs for American families on everyday goods.”

Trade talks to continue

Despite the new tariffs, Trump said negotiations with Beijing will continue.

“We look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive trade deal, and feel that the future between our two countries will be a very bright one!” the US leader wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, China slammed the tariff decision without outlining a specific response.

“Slapping on tariffs is definitely not a constructive way to resolve economic and trade frictions, it’s not the correct way,” said Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Trump’s announcement comes on the heels of talks in Shanghai between the world’s two largest economies to ease trade tensions. The two sides previously agreed to meet for further talks in Washington in September, although a date has not been set yet.

Trump has accused China of using predatory tactics, including forcing foreign companies to hand over technology as well as stealing trade secrets. The dispute has weighed on global markets and soured relations between Washington and Beijing.

China has issued its own retaliatory tariffs, taxing $110 billion worth of American goods, which primarily targeted agricultural products.

rs/cmk (AP, AFP, Reuters)

