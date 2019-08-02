Freddy Lim will not join ruling party

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) reiterated Friday on a popular talk show that he is running as an independent for Taipei 5th district, confirming his decision a day earlier to leave the New Power Party (NPP).

Lim told political commentator Clara Chou that his decision lies in the NPP’s nomination process for the election.

There are only five months left before the ballot, but the NPP hasn’t been able to reach an agreement on the nomination of legislators, Lim said, adding that he stands by his decision to push forward with the “unite to resist China” strategy, event though were in favor of waiting for the poll’s results.

Lim said he was in the process of quitting NPP, but he would not join the ruling Democratic Progressive Party. He decision has nothing to do with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s newly established Taipei People Party, he added. When asked whether he will return to the party if the NPP determines to support incumbent Tsai Ing-wen in the presidential election, Lim said he wouldn’t consider that at least before the election. ●